Bayview Gourmet closing after agreement over repairs can't be reached

April 25 is the last chance to have a meal at Bayview Gourmet before it closes down for good. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A staple restaurant in Ocean Springs is closing its doors after an agreement with the landlord over repairs to the building couldn't be reached.

This is according to Bayview Gourmet owner Tracy Stanley, who said her landlord told her two weeks ago the building is for sale for a price tag of $1 million. She said over a year ago, an inspection showed repairs were needed that would cost more than $100,000.

"There's been band aids put over the problems, but the problems have not been fixed to for people to be safe," Tracy said.

So Tracy got to work. She needed a new job.

"I basically went home that night just trying to figure out what I was going to do. I was looking through my emails and a job came through in Zip Recruiter for general manager of Margaritaville in the Land Shark Bar and Grill," she said.

Not only did Tracy land herself a new job, "They have offered all of my employees a position within the company."

Tracy opened Bayview Gourmet 14 years ago. Since then, she's built a family within these walls of staff and loyal customers."We've had occasions here. Birthdays, Mother's Day, other things. And it's going to be really sad to not have that as an option," said customer Martha Brown.

Tracy said it's the end, but hopefully only for now. "It's bittersweet but it's just something that's got to happen," she added.

"Hope that maybe someday there's a Bayview again," Martha said.

Wednesday is your last chance to have a meal at Bayview Gourmet in Ocean Springs. They close up shop at 2:30 p.m.

