Jackson County Animal Shelter's new vet clinic opens on April 26

The Jackson County Animal Shelter's 3,000 square ft. clinic will replace a trailer that was previously used for veterinary treatment. (Photo Source: Jackson County)

The Jackson County Animal Shelter is debuting an upgraded veterinary clinic to improve medical attention to it's animal residents.

On April 26 at 9 a.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony for the shelter's new private clinic. The event will be hosted by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors and the animal shelter.

At 3,000 square feet, the new facility is located directly behind the shelter. It will replace the 800 square foot trailer that was previously used for veterinary care. Notable features include a large medical procedure room with two surgery tables, quarantine area and a veterinarian’s office. The total construction cost of the clinic was $125,000.

Efficiency was a priority in the clinic's design, as shown by a roll-up door that allows for easy transport of injured animals and supply deliveries, more storage space and a wet table. Many of the purchases were made possible by generous donations.

“Adopters can now pick up their new dog or cat directly from the clinic after surgery,” says Shelter Director Joe Barlow. “This helps alleviate the crowds in the shelter lobby every afternoon and allows our staff to focus on shelter visitors looking to adopt a new family member.”

The County Maintenance Departments completed all of the plumbing, electrical, and carpentry work. Burke-Kleinpeter, Inc. was the architect overseeing the project.

With the clinic complete, Jackson County officials say the focus is turned to starting the bidding process on a new shelter building. As of now, no date on that project has been announced.

