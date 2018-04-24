Ole Miss ace Kaitlin Lee drafted in the fourth round in the 2018 NPF Draft

The 2018 National Pro Fastpitch Draft was held today and with the first pick in the fourth round, the Aussie Spirit selected Ole Miss ace Kaitlin Lee.

She told the Ole Miss Sports Department that this will be an incredible opportunity. Lee said, "It's super humbling and incredibly exciting. I wasn't looking forward to my senior year ending so now it's just awesome to have another season to look forward to."

Lee becomes only the second player in Ole Miss history to be drafted in the NPF. R.T. Cantillo was drafted in 2014.

Kaitlin exploded on the scene last season and put on a dazzling performance in leading Ole Miss to the SEC Tournament title and trip into the NCAA playoffs.

She established six single-season school records in 2017.

Lee began her brilliant fastpitch softball career at Harrison Central High School where she helped the Red Rebelettes win the first of three straight Class 6A Fast Pitch softball titles in 2014.

From there she excelled for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs and later signed with Ole Miss.

The Aussie Spirit is operated by Softball Australia. The Spirit will be located in the Midwest and will compete in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri.

