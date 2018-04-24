Job fair helps Mississippians with disabilities break into the w - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Job fair helps Mississippians with disabilities break into the workforce

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The job fair featured free resume help (Source: WLOX) The job fair featured free resume help (Source: WLOX)
Hundreds attended Tuesday's job fair (Source: WLOX) Hundreds attended Tuesday's job fair (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

It was a room full of opportunity at the Coast Convention Center on Tuesday. Forty different employers set up at the EmployAbility Job Fair, ready to fill dozens of open positions.

The job fair was hosted by the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services with a focus on helping those with disabilities break into the workforce.

“We think it's a great idea to partner with the Governor's Job Fair Network and bring those employers that are hiring and the clients that we're trying to serve into the same room and try to get them hired into those great full-time careers," said Billy Taylor, Chief of Staff for Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

That's the reason why Candy Henson came out with her son Jonathan. He has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down.

"In a way, it's hard for people who have the needs to be able to find a job, and this opens up the doors for people who do need a job and see what's out there available," said Henson.

Teachers of special needs classes also brought their students out. 

"When you're helping them job search, it is very difficult to find an employer who is willing to take the time with them, and spend the time to train them and supervise them a little extra, and so here you know that you're going to get a place that they can belong and they can fit in," said Amanda Lemley, a teacher at Harrison Central.

For employers, it was about connecting with the community. 

We're definitely wanting a diverse workforce. NASA is very much a wonderful place to work," said Dr. Kourtney Hollingsworth, an Equal Opportunity Program Specialist for NASA.

"They need jobs as well, so we're open to that," said Ernie Lewelling, a Geico local agent.

Connecting with the community to give everyone a fair chance.

"Everybody needs a shot in life to work," said job seeker, Noah Ellis.

This is the second year the EmployAbility job fair was held on the Coast. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly