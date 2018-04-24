Pascagoula man to serve 15 years for drug trafficking

In November 2015, officials found that James Edward Black had been selling marijuana and prescription pills from his home. (Source: File)

After pleading guilty to multiple drug-related charges, 32-year-old James Edward Black of Pascagoula will serve to 15 years day to day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Black plead guilty to one county of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone), and one count of trafficking a controlled substance (oxymorphone).

According to District Attorney Tony Lawrence, law enforcement found these drugs in Black's home, vehicle and on his person. The discovery was made in November 2015 while police were executing a search warrant.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case and found that Black had been selling marijuana and prescription pills.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence stated, “I am proud of the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team, who has made significant strides in cleaning up our streets and keeping our children safe. All too often, crimes in our community have some correlation to drugs. This defendant dealt opioids, causing many to suffer from addiction and I hope that this fifteen-year, day for day, sentence serves as a deterrent to others.”

