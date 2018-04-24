Jackson Co. Sheriff's Department warns against scam

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents against a scam that targets them for money. The sheriff’s department says they have received numerous calls about someone calling residents identifying himself as a deputy sheriff, Sgt. Smith or Sgt. Wilson. The department warns residents to, “Please be aware there is no Sgt. Smith or Sgt. Wilson employed by the department”.

Deputies say the caller is telling people they have a warrant for missing jury duty and owe fines and wants the person to obtain prepaid credit cards and call back with the number on the cards. According to the department, this is a scam. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will not call and ask for payment over the phone for fines. If anyone is asking you to obtain prepaid cards and provide them with the card numbers, DO NOT DO IT. The person can take the card numbers and use them. They do not need the actual card.

