Demolition begins on downtown Biloxi's old federal courthouse - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Demolition begins on downtown Biloxi's old federal courthouse

Construction teams started tearing down the old federal courthouse in Biloxi Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX) Construction teams started tearing down the old federal courthouse in Biloxi Tuesday morning. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Biloxi eyesore is coming down to make way for a new construction. Many people are saying it's about time. 

It has been about 15 years that the old Federal Courthouse has been sitting vacant right in the middle of downtown Biloxi.  Now it's coming down and drawing the attention of passersby.

"A lot of memories in there. I used to work in there. I was a deputy US Marshal. That's where I started in the Marshal service," said Ricky Kestner.

The nostalgia isn't enough to make people like Kestner sad to see the building go. "It should have been down a long time ago. Personally, I think from the start it was an ugly building," said Kestner.

In its place will be a three-story branch of the Community Bank, the owner of the property. The development is something that downtown folks are glad to see happening. "I think it's awesome. It's great to see downtown Biloxi coming back alive," said Gregg Hall while watching the demolition from across the street.

DCD Construction has a 45-day window to tear the building down, then the work will begin on the new construction. Those behind the project say it's going to tie right in with the revitalization of the downtown area. 

Hiram McCall will be seeing it all happen right across the street from the restaurant he manages. "Man it's great to see downtown Biloxi growing as much as it is and changing our skyline," he said.

 As for his business during the construction, he doesn't see how it could hurt. "Anything we do to improve Biloxi is going to help with business of course. Construction going on will bring workers and people coming down to see what's going on," said Mccall.

The bank expects to break ground on the property before the end of this year and open the new branch in 2019.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly