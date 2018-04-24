Bayside drug sweep nets 17 arrests in Hancock County

Seventeen people were arrested over the weekend when the Hancock County Narcotic Division did a drug sweep in the Bayside community.

The narcotics team initially arrived at a home on Jeff Davis Drive in Hancock County to execute a search warrant and discovered what they call a "significant" amount of drug paraphernalia and meth. The seven people arrested at that residence face a mix of charges including the sale and possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia.

Those arrested on Jeff Davis Drive include:

Eddie "Jacorey" Clark, 35, of Bayside: Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Paraphernalia.

Amanda Aucoin, 33, of Bayside: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Paraphernalia

Michelle Fortune, 36, of Bayside: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Paraphernalia

Cody Necaise, 20, of Bayside: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Paraphernalia

Timothy Smith, 37, of Bayside: Possession of Paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for Petit Larceny

Cynthia Smith, 39, of Bayside: Possession of Paraphernalia

Bobby Payne, 48, of Bayside: Possession of Paraphernalia

Immediately after those arrests, the agents went to Sunflower Drive where they found large quantities of drugs and arrested ten people on a mix of possession, sale, and obstructing arrest charges. They found one man, Devin Schwartz, hiding behind a refrigerator.

Those arrested on Sunflower Drive include:

Shane Norton, 40, of Bayside: Sale of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting arrest

Michael Zoerner, 56, of Bayside: Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Obstructing Arrest

Larry Hooper, 24, of Bayside: Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Paraphernalia, Obstructing Arrest and two Contempt of Court Warrants

Devin Schwartz, 19, of Waveland: Warrant for Felony Burglary

Julie Doyle, 31, of Bayside: Possession of Paraphernalia and Obstructing Arrest

Emile Kane, 40, of Bay St. Louis: Possession of Paraphernalia and Obstructing Arrest

Blake Hooper, 32, of Kenner, LA: Obstructing Arrest

April Nelson, 33, Hazlehurst, MS: Obstructing Arrest

Michael Lott, 67, of Waveland: Obstructing Arrest

Whitney Penton, 24, of Bayside: Obstructing Arrest

"It seems that some people are just determined to continue doing drugs, selling drugs, and committing all sorts of other crimes, with no regard for the harm they are doing to themselves or the community," Sheriff Ricky Adam said. "Those people need to understand that the agents and deputies of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are every bit as determined to stop them. We will absolutely continue our offensive against illegal drugs and those who are responsible for bringing them into Hancock County. Hopefully, 17 people got that message Friday."

