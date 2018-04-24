Gatewood powered the Biloxi Shuckers past Montgomery Biscuits 5-4 Monday night

The Biloxi Shuckers relied heavily on the bat of Jake Gatewood on Monday. He belted a two-run home run in the seventh inning that gave Biloxi a 4-3 lead over Montgomery.

The Biscuits tied the game in the top of the eighth on a Nathan Lukes RBI single.

Shuckers would jump out to a 5-4 advantage when Gatewood stepped up to the plate with two-out in the bottom of the eighth. Gatewood belted a two-run RBI single and Biloxi would post a win.

Gatewood went 2-for-4 and drove in 3 runs and he scored a run.

Nick Franklin blasted his first homer on the season for the Shuckers with a solo-blast over the right field wall in the bottom of the second. Clint Coulter had a RBI single in the second that gave Biloxi a 2-0 lead.



Nathan Lukes had a big night at the plate for the Biscuits. He had 2 hits in 4 at-bats and drove in 2 runs. His first was a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning and his RBI single in the top of the eight tied the game for Montgomery.

LHP Nick Ramirez (W, 4-0) posted the win for Biloxi. RHP Nate Griep (S, 6) shut down the Biscuits in the top of the ninth and received a little help from outfielder Corey Ray who made a diving catch to keep the Biscuits off base.

The Shuckers (11-7) and Biscuits (6-12) clash in game four of the five games series 6:35 p.m. Tuesday night at MGM Park. Montgomery holds a 2-1 edge in the series. RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 4.15 ERA) will be on the mound for Biloxi and RHP Eduar Lopez (1-1, 4.85 ERA) gets the starting call for Montgomery.

