Rebels head coach Matt Luke returns home to Gulfport for Ole Miss Road Trip

Gulfport was the second stop on the Ole Miss Road Trip on Monday for head football coach Matt Luke who said it was good to be home. The Rebels caravan visited Pensacola in the morning.

Coach Luke said, "I tell people all the time, Gulfport is not just where I'm from, it's part of who I am and helped shape me. So, really good to be back. A lot of friends, a lot of family, former teammates. It's good to be back in Gulfport."

Ole Miss alumni and fans met high a top the Hancock Bank Building in the Great Southern Club for a luncheon to hear coach Luke and newly hired basketball coach Kermit Davis speak. Before securing the Ole Miss job, Davis coached Middle Tennessee to 7 wins and 1 loss against Big 10 and SEC schools

Coach Davis said, "We had a lot of success against SEC programs and I think probably that was a good part of me getting the job here. Now you've got facilities like we have. I think it's great. I've been following SEC basketball since 1965 and it's the best its ever been."

Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork says things are getting back to normal after the NCAA investigation came to a close.

"We're back to really doing the things that we should be doing, teaching, educating, coaching, recruiting, building facilities. "said Bjork. "It does feel like the cloud is gone. We can move forward, even though we have a few things left to go."

Gulfport was just one of 13 stops on the caravan running through Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.