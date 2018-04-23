Family of Gulfport murder victim speaks out

The family of a Wiggins woman who was shot and killed earlier this month in Gulfport continue to mourn their loss.

While those who were closest to Tiffany Goodman work through heartbreak, they also work to keep her memory alive. "She was my world," said Tiffany's mother Regina Goodman.

Regina Goodman's world was taken from her on April 7, when her daughter Tiffany Goodman was shot and killed in the garage of a Gulfport home. "I didn't want to believe she was gone like that," said Goodman.



In the weeks following Tiffany's death, her mother and sister have focused on the good times they had with her. They described Tiffany as a free spirit, always looking for fun and say they never had to hide their feelings around her.



"She would always say you do you, I do me," said Tiffany's sister Amanda Scruggs.



Now Tiffany's family will never see her smile or hear her laugh again. "My soul is ripped out, I feel like a part of me is gone," said Goodman. "It was like somebody ripped my heart out and took my guts apart. It's like my soul hurts."



Dannie Bergeron,19, and Jacob Scaife, 21, were arrested on April 7 in Louisiana in connection with Goodman's death. Bergeron faces one murder charge and Scaife is charged with accessory after the fact.

Tiffany's close friend Christian Matthew Dailey says he didn't know any connection between her and the suspects. "It's just so senseless, it just doesn't make any sense," Dailey said.



Tiffany also leaves behind three small children, which is all the more reason those closest to her want to see justice for her death.



"I want to make sure that the people who did that get what they deserve," Dailey said.

"I hope they stay in prison for the rest of their lives," said Scruggs. "My sister's life was taken, so they shouldn't have a life."



Even though Tiffany's life in this world has ended, her mother will go on living for her. "I know that she would want me to live life," Goodman said. "That's what she had on her wrist tattooed, live life and that's what I'm going to do."

Both suspects are being held in the Harrison County Jail and awaiting initial court appearances.

