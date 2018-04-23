Lighthouse Pier repairs coming soon - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Lighthouse Pier repairs coming soon

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Connect
The Biloxi Lighthouse Pier is finally getting an upgrade after being damaged by Hurricane Nate in 2017. (Photo Source: WLOX) The Biloxi Lighthouse Pier is finally getting an upgrade after being damaged by Hurricane Nate in 2017. (Photo Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Areas in and around the Biloxi Lighthouse look more inviting, thanks to an upgrade in the parking area.

City officials are hoping to make repairs on the Lighthouse Pier. You may remember that the Lighthouse Pier and several locations along the Coast received significant damage from Hurricane Nate.

While work near the Lighthouse parking area is now complete, attention is now focused on getting the pier repaired in time for the summer tourist season.

“What we're waiting on now is the contractor to mobilize and start work on the Lighthouse Pier,” said Vincent Creel City of Biloxi public affairs manager. “Once he gets started, which we hope will be in the next couple of weeks, It will take 45 days. We're also working on other piers throughout the city."

Some of those include a couple of piers on Back Bay and the Coliseum Pier.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly