Lighthouse Pier repairs coming soon

Areas in and around the Biloxi Lighthouse look more inviting, thanks to an upgrade in the parking area.

City officials are hoping to make repairs on the Lighthouse Pier. You may remember that the Lighthouse Pier and several locations along the Coast received significant damage from Hurricane Nate.

While work near the Lighthouse parking area is now complete, attention is now focused on getting the pier repaired in time for the summer tourist season.

“What we're waiting on now is the contractor to mobilize and start work on the Lighthouse Pier,” said Vincent Creel City of Biloxi public affairs manager. “Once he gets started, which we hope will be in the next couple of weeks, It will take 45 days. We're also working on other piers throughout the city."

Some of those include a couple of piers on Back Bay and the Coliseum Pier.

