Bumper stickers show support for Ocean Springs businesses amid flag battle

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The legal fight over the Mississippi state flag moves on. Residents say despite the back and forth, they support their city.

"We're proud to be from Ocean Springs and we want people to come out and support Ocean Springs," said resident Jerry Munro. He's one of several business owners who are behind new bumper stickers that read, "I still do business in Ocean Springs."

"The fight that these people have is out of our control," he said.

Jerry is talking about the fight over the state flag. What some call an emblem of racism, others a banner of history. The battle to have all public displays of the Mississippi state flag in Ocean Springs removed continues inside city hall and the courtroom.

Jerry said, "Being a business owner and friends with them, we decided to do something about it and show our support of this city and the fabric that's woven by our minorities and LGBT folks that make up our community."

So, Jerry slapped a bumper sticker on the back of his truck, in the hopes that people see it and feel community pride.

"It's just something when people from not from where we live want to come down here and mandate how we're supposed to treat people in our own town. They don't even live here so they can take their fight elsewhere," he added.

Several business now have those bumper stickers if you want to pick one up.

