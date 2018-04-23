Want to hunt gators in Mississippi? Here's when you need to subm - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Want to hunt gators in Mississippi? Here's when you need to submit your application

This trio caught a monster gator on the last day of Mississippi's 2016 alligator season. (Photo Source: Michael Myrick) This trio caught a monster gator on the last day of Mississippi's 2016 alligator season. (Photo Source: Michael Myrick)
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

If you want to hunt alligators in Mississippi this year, there's a seven-day window for you to submit your application. A total of 930 permits will be issued within seven hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season, which begins August 31 and ends September 10, 2018. 

The process for issuing permits for the statewide public waters season will be the same as last year with an electronic application process followed by a random drawing of applicants. Applications will be accepted from June 1-7, 2018 via the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks: https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/alligator-program/

The first drawing will take place on or about June 13.

A private lands alligator hunting season is available to landowners whose properties meet specific qualifications within 34 open counties. Grenada County has been added to the private lands season for 2018. Applications and instructions for private lands permits are also available online. 

Applications with all required documents are accepted by mail to the Jackson Central Office beginning May 1 and must be submitted by July 1.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly