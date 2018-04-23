Want to hunt gators in Mississippi? Here's when you need to submit your application

This trio caught a monster gator on the last day of Mississippi's 2016 alligator season. (Photo Source: Michael Myrick)

If you want to hunt alligators in Mississippi this year, there's a seven-day window for you to submit your application. A total of 930 permits will be issued within seven hunting zones across the state for the 10-day season, which begins August 31 and ends September 10, 2018.

The process for issuing permits for the statewide public waters season will be the same as last year with an electronic application process followed by a random drawing of applicants. Applications will be accepted from June 1-7, 2018 via the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks: https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/alligator-program/

The first drawing will take place on or about June 13.

A private lands alligator hunting season is available to landowners whose properties meet specific qualifications within 34 open counties. Grenada County has been added to the private lands season for 2018. Applications and instructions for private lands permits are also available online.

Applications with all required documents are accepted by mail to the Jackson Central Office beginning May 1 and must be submitted by July 1.

