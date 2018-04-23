18-year-old woman shot in Gulfport neighborhood - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

18-year-old woman shot in Gulfport neighborhood

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

A shooting was confirmed in a Gulfport neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of an 18-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs at Memorial Hospital.

An investigation has revealed that the shooting happened while the female was riding in a car near 50th Avenue and Pacific Street in Gulfport.

Earlier reports note that a suspect fired several rounds at the vehicle, striking it and someone inside. 

The victim then traveled directly to Memorial Hospital for treatment. The wounds are believed to be non life-threatening. The suspect fled the area before police arrived. No arrests have been made so far. 

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by phone at (877) 787-5898. 

