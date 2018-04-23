Police: Hideaway burglary suspect arrested, identified by tattoo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Hideaway burglary suspect arrested, identified by tattoos

Police say this is the man who broke into The Hideaway in Ocean Springs. (Photo Source: Ocean Springs Police) Police say this is the man who broke into The Hideaway in Ocean Springs. (Photo Source: Ocean Springs Police)
Aaron Smith, 26, is charged with commercial burglary. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) Aaron Smith, 26, is charged with commercial burglary. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Police in Ocean Springs have arrested a man they say confessed to breaking into a downtown bar, drinking a few beers, and taking a nap Sunday night. 

The owners of The Hideaway on Government Street caught the whole thing on tape. In the bizarre surveillance video, you can see a man tumbling off a counter, and trying to balance himself while standing on a sink. 

The owners reported the break-in Monday morning after noticing a broken window. Investigators then narrowed in on a suspect they believed was at the Fort Bayou Apartments. When they knocked on the door, Aaron Smith, 26, answered. The first thing the officers noticed was that Smith had the exact same tattoos in the exact same places as the man in the surveillance video. He was immediately arrested and soon gave a full confession to police. 

Smith is currently being held at the Ocean Springs City Jail on a $30,000 bond for Commercial Burglary.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

