Mom facing charges after car crash involving 9-day-old baby - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mom facing charges after car crash involving 9-day-old baby

(Source: File) (Source: File)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

When a Hancock County mother gets out of the hospital, deputies will be waiting to charge her with DUI and endangerment of a child after a Saturday night accident sent them both to the hospital. 

The crash happened in the 5300 block of Lower Bay Road. Investigators say Alycia Cripps, 29, was driving with her nine-day-old baby in the backseat when the car left the road and crashed into a tree. 

Two Good Samaritans spotted her vehicle in the woods and called for help. Both the mother and baby are going to be okay. The child has already been released from the hospital and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Cripps is still being treated for her injuries at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. No timetable was available for when she may be released, but when she is, Hancock County officials will be waiting to arrest her. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:22:35 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly