Mom facing charges after car crash involving 9-day-old baby

When a Hancock County mother gets out of the hospital, deputies will be waiting to charge her with DUI and endangerment of a child after a Saturday night accident sent them both to the hospital.

The crash happened in the 5300 block of Lower Bay Road. Investigators say Alycia Cripps, 29, was driving with her nine-day-old baby in the backseat when the car left the road and crashed into a tree.

Two Good Samaritans spotted her vehicle in the woods and called for help. Both the mother and baby are going to be okay. The child has already been released from the hospital and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Cripps is still being treated for her injuries at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. No timetable was available for when she may be released, but when she is, Hancock County officials will be waiting to arrest her.

