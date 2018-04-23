Tornadoes barely missed South Mississippi on Sunday

Map of Sunday April 22, 2018 tornado reports shows some just west and just east of us. South Mississippi was spared.

Several twisters were reported on Sunday April 22, 2018 across the central Gulf Coast region. This was one from southeast Louisiana near Galliano.

Sunday was soggy in South Mississippi. Numerous showers dumped about an inch of rainfall in the area and tornadoes were reported across our region.

A tornado touched down in southeast Louisiana on Sunday morning. Reports of damage came in from Galliano, LA.

A waterspout formed over water and moved onshore in Fort Walton Beach, FL on Sunday afternoon.

And another tornado upended an RV park in southern Alabama on Sunday afternoon. One victim was reported to suffer serious injuries in Foley, AL.

The Foley tornado today… Photo from Julie Rosado pic.twitter.com/EPBs7HiLw4 — James Spann (@spann) April 23, 2018

However, no tornadoes struck South Mississippi.

"There was a very low, but not zero, severe damaging weather threat for the entire central Gulf Coast region," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "And this threat was mentioned in a severe weather outlook from the Storm Predication Center issued as early as Friday."

"We were fortunate to have been spared," Williams continued. "But, hopefully everyone was prepared just in case severe weather would have struck."

There are no chances for severe weather in South Mississippi for the last full week of April, according to a Monday forecast.

