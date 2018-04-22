Miley struggles as Shuckers fall to Biscuits 13-3

On a windy day at the ballpark, the Montgomery Biscuits (6-11) smacked four home runs, three against LHP Wade Miley (L, 0-1), as they defeated the Biloxi Shuckers (10-7) 13-3 on Sunday afternoon. Troy Stokes Jr. also went deep for Biloxi in the loss.

Montgomery plated a run in each of the first four innings against Miley, who was making his second start for the Shuckers. Ryan Boldt, the second batter of the game poked a ball into left that carried out in the first. The left field jet stream became an oft-used well for hitters on Sunday. Dalton Kelley added an opposite field shot in the second, and in a 3-0 game, Brandon Lowe did the same from the left side of the plate. Miley allowed four runs on six hits over 3+ innings on 63 pitches before he was replaced by RHP Luis Ortiz.

RHP Zach Lee (W, 2-0) picked up his second win of the year by firing off five innings of one-run ball. His lone blemish was an RBI-single by Dustin Houle in the fourth to cut the deficit to three for the Shuckers.

The seventh inning turned the game into a high-scoring affair. With the wind howling all day, Michael Russell reached on an inward-blowing ball to right field that would be routine on another day. Boldt then reached on a Jake Gatewood error before Nick Solak sent a no-doubter out to left. In the bottom of the frame, Stokes Jr. belted his second homer of the year to left field, a two-run shot to make it a 7-3 game.

LHP Travis Ott and LHP Kyle Bird each supplied a scoreless stanza in relief for Montgomery down the stretch.

In the ninth, the Biscuits added six unnecessary insurance runs. RHP Josh Uhen and RHP Wuilder Rodriguez each surrendered three runs on a combined four hits, two walks and a hit batter. Russell and Nathan Lukes each finished a home run shy of the cycle for Montgomery. Looking for a home run, Russell grounded out to first base in the ninth.

The Shuckers and Biscuits battle for a third time on the first Doggone Monday of 2018 at MGM Park presented by Raising Cane's. RHP Zack Brown (0-0, 5.63) and knuckleballer RHP J.D. Martin (0-3, 8.25) square off with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT.