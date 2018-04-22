Police: Man in viral video arrested after firing gun on I-10 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Man in viral video arrested after firing gun on I-10

By Joyce Philippe, Digital Content Producer
Connect
David Achenbach, 30, was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct. (Photo Source: Jackson County Adult Detention Center) David Achenbach, 30, was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct. (Photo Source: Jackson County Adult Detention Center)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The man featured in a viral video involving law enforcement in Jackson County is now in police custody on multiple charges. 

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department identified him as 30-year-old David Achenbach. He is suspected of pointing a gun at another vehicle and firing two shots into the air while traveling on I-10. 

Charges against Achenbach include DUI, felony possession of marijuana, reckless driving, exhibiting and discharging a firearm. The gun recovered was a Springfield XD-40 handgun, police say. 

At about 2:10 p.m., officials received a call about a road rage incident that began in Alabama.

In the viral clip, a man can be seen standing with his hands up, faced by numerous law enforcement vehicles and officers with their guns drawn. The video has gained more than 30,000 views on Facebook. 

Officers first located Achenbach near Exit 75-Franklin Creek Road on I-10 westbound. Achenbach was finally stopped near I-10's 56 mile marker, just past the Vancleave exit. 

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Gautier, Pascagoula and Moss Point police departments were all involved with the arrest. The cause of the stop is still under investigation, according to Lt. Allen with Jackson County Sheriff's Department. 

Sheriff Mike Ezell showed gratitude to those who worked to handle the incident: 

I would like to commend all officers that worked together bringing a dangerous situation to an end without any injuries to the citizens traveling through Jackson County.

Achenbach is being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. No bond has been announced. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

