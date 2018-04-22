UPDATE: Officials identify drowning victim as 13-year-old boy

Ashton Cole, 13, of Gulfport was found in a fenced-in pool at an apartment complex. (Photo source: WLOX file)

We now know the identity of the boy who drowned in a pool Sunday in Gulfport. Ashton Cole, 13, of Gulfport was found in a fenced-in pool at an apartment complex.

Police discovered his body after receiving a call about a child’s bicycle and clothing found near the pool on Church Avenue.

It wasn't immediately clear who the child was, or where his parents were, so Gulfport Police reached out to the public for help finding his family. Within about an hour, officers were able to identify him and reach out to family members.

The case is still under investigation. If you have any information that could help, please contact the Gulfport Police Department at (228) 868-5959.

