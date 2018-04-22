Biloxi physician fights for right to have light for his sign

Dr. Azad Kabir wants to replace this sign with an illuminated LED Reader Board sign. He's appealing the rejection of the Architectural and Historical Review Commission decision to the Biloxi City Council. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A Biloxi physician said a new advertising sign on his property could help him develop the next big step in health care.

However, since it’s within the historic district, his new lighted sign request has been rejected. He’s ready to take his fight to the next level.

Dr. Azad Kabir has had enough.

“I don’t know why they didn’t give me the sign because they are giving everybody else, or, me, who I look like,” Kabir said. “That’s why they are not giving me the sign.”

He has been practicing internal medicine for five years on the coast, two of them at this historic landmark home. For all that time, he has wanted an Illuminated LED Reader Board sign.

Although he said many Biloxi officials support his request, it has been rejected by the city’s Architectural and Historical Review Commission.

“AHRC is not listening,” he said. “I don’t know what’s in their head, but I would really love to work with them.”

Kabir refers to the new hotel developments right next to his property that were allowed to have LED signs for promotion. He wants the sign primarily to market his new artificial intelligence healthcare software, something he says can change the global health care crisis.

“I am ready with the product, almost three years, and marketing is the only part that is blocking my progress.”

He is appealing the most recent decision to the city council.

WLOX spoke with at least 10 residents in this historic area along Azalea Drive near where the practice is. No one wanted to go on record, but most expressed concern about the request.

Kabir said he has his supporters among the neighbors, but he’s willing to work with anyone who has issues. “I will come up with any plan if they are bothered to take care of their concern,” he said.

That includes a design by Frank Genzer, created to fit in with the historic nature of the area.

Kabir said the rules are inhibiting economic development. “There is no growth,” he said. “But rest of the city, outside of historic district, is booming. I want to utilize the product in Biloxi as a home ground, but I’m getting roadblocks.”

The public hearing on the sign request will be during the Biloxi City Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

