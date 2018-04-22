Cedar Lake Rd. reopens to traffic over Tchoutacabouffa River

Cedar Lake Road at the Tchoutacabouffa River in Biloxi is back open to traffic. The roadway closed Sunday afternoon around 4:30pm because rising water started to creep up over the road.

Officials were concerned that small cars wouldn't make it safely over the road, so they closed it to all traffic until the water receded.

Monday morning around 9am, officials reopened the roadway to traffic.

