Pier Walk remembers loved ones, celebrates Earth Day - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Pier Walk remembers loved ones, celebrates Earth Day

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Dozens came out to donate (Source: WLOX) Dozens came out to donate (Source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Mother Nature joined in on a Earth Day celebration at Ken Combs Pier on Sunday.

The rainy start to the day didn't stop people from coming out to donate canned goods during the Earth Day Pier Walk.

"It's wonderful. They're doing a great job. Especially in such adverse conditions, its a little challenging but they seem to be sticking in there,"  said Carl Chosa, who made a donation.

"It's pretty cold, and wet, but it feels good helping people and stuff," said volunteer Noah Dimitriades.

The son of the late Ken Combs Sr. organizes the walk as a way to remember his father, a former Gulfport mayor, every year on his birthday. "My family and I decided to create an event that would honor all loved ones who have passed, and also help others in the same process," said Ken Combs Jr.

The donations will benefit Feed My Sheep food pantry to keep their shelves stocked.

"During the holidays, mainly Christmas and Thanksgiving, the soup kitchens all around the Coast, they receive a lot of donations but then they kind of tail off after that," said Combs.

Plants were also given away in celebration of Earth Day.

"I decided, the kids, they're home, decided to donate some good stuff...come out here and see what we can see on some plants, and possibly turn into a garden," said Tina Smith, who came out to donate.

The event gave people a chance to plant a seed that can blossom into something so much more. "Cause you're helping someone else, but actually you're blessing so many others, and you're going to bless yourself. Its like a circle. A circle of life," Smith said.

The canned goods reached from pier to parking lot, a demonstration of the effort to reach those in need. "What better way to honor the memory of a loved one than by helping others?" Combs said.

Those who didn't make it out to the pier walk can make a donation directly to Feed My Sheep.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly