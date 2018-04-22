Ocean Springs restaurant to shut its doors after 20 years - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs restaurant to shut its doors after 20 years

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
The Bayview Gourmet will close its doors after 20 years in Ocean Springs, citing a lease dispute. (Source: Facebook) The Bayview Gourmet will close its doors after 20 years in Ocean Springs, citing a lease dispute. (Source: Facebook)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

An Ocean Springs eatery known for its upscale breakfast and lunch menu will close its doors this week. 

The Bayview Gourmet, which is on Robinson Street, announced the decision on Facebook late Sunday morning. In that post, the restaurant says it will close April 25 due to a dispute over the lease with the property's owners.

"I have been unable to come to terms with the owner of our location after months of negotiations over the new lease," said Tracy Elford Stanley in the post. "We all have heavy hearts over this decision and have enjoyed servicing the Gulf Coast the last 20 years."

The restaurant opened in 1997, offering a wide breakfast selection, signature cocktails, and a lunch and dinner menu. According to its website, The Bayview Gourmet has won seven Covey Awards for Best Sunday Brunch during its 20-year span. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

