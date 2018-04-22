Funeral homes release statement on settlement of Harrison County coroner case

According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.More >>
One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.More >>
The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
A man police believe was involved in a multi-state crime spree that started with an auto theft and ended with capital murder is still on the run. And they're warning Devarian Raheem Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
Here's a look at all the official Cruisin' the Coast events planned this week across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.More >>
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove will pay $110,000 after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit alleging discrimination. That's according to county attorney Tim Holleman.More >>
More than 500 cars packed Beach Park in Pascagoula today for the opening event of Cruisin' The Coast.More >>
With thousands of people headed to South Mississippi for the 2016 Cruisin' The Coast, law enforcement officials are reminding drivers to be alert.More >>
Hosted by the The Finest Grind Coffee Shop in Ocean Springs, Cars and Coffee gives people the chance to view dozens of souped-up cars.More >>
The annual flame throwing competition drew a large Cruisin' crowd in Gulfport Tuesday night. Spectators packed every level of the parking garage at Island View Casino to get a good look at the glowing hot rods.More >>
In a matter of hours, the thousands of people who spent the a week partying in South Mississippi, have gone from their camps and hotel rooms. Another record breaking year, is now in the books.More >>
An accident between a car and truck ended with a crash into a Gulfport home Monday morning.More >>
This was the 10th year for the event put on by Bible Baptist Church in Gulfport, which marks the beginning of Cruisin' the Coast each year.More >>
For one cruiser his love for classic cars became an exciting reality in just five months after receiving devastating news.More >>
