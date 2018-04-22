Kids race across the finish line in annual Soap Box Derby - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Kids race across the finish line in annual Soap Box Derby

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
More than 40 kids participated in this year's Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby in Moss Point Saturday. (Source: WLOX) More than 40 kids participated in this year's Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby in Moss Point Saturday. (Source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Clear skies greeted families Saturday in Moss Point at the 26th annual Deborah Washington Soap Box Derby after the event had to be postponed due to torrential storms last week.

Hundreds lined Main Street for a day filled with fun as 40 racers took to the starting ramp in multiple race classes.

People lined Main Street in Moss Point for the 26th annual Soap Box Derby. A day of racing filled with fun and competition. Teams not only competed on the track but even in the pits where unique designs, like a Black Panther-inspired car, a hot pink machine, and other uniquely-themed rides sat on display.

The derby, sponsored by Chevron Refinery, is run almost entirely by volunteers like Kathy Boyers. She says it's fun to watch as each racer gets more involved in the competition, even sometimes against family members.

"Well, they're getting a lot of fun. Sometimes the kids are coerced by their parents, their dad or their mom, or whatever, and they're not excited at first but as soon as they start winning, they get their game face on," said Boyers. "Sometimes it's brother against brother or brother against sister so sometimes they get the grudge match going too."

The derby consists of four divisions: stock, super stock, masters, and super kids, which is designed for special needs children who can have volunteer drivers.

Winners of the Moss Point divisions will travel to Akron, Ohio to compete in the All-American Soap Box Championship on July 21, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly