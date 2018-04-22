Kids race across the finish line in annual Soap Box Derby

More than 40 kids participated in this year's Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby in Moss Point Saturday. (Source: WLOX)

Clear skies greeted families Saturday in Moss Point at the 26th annual Deborah Washington Soap Box Derby after the event had to be postponed due to torrential storms last week.

Hundreds lined Main Street for a day filled with fun as 40 racers took to the starting ramp in multiple race classes.

People lined Main Street in Moss Point for the 26th annual Soap Box Derby. A day of racing filled with fun and competition. Teams not only competed on the track but even in the pits where unique designs, like a Black Panther-inspired car, a hot pink machine, and other uniquely-themed rides sat on display.

The derby, sponsored by Chevron Refinery, is run almost entirely by volunteers like Kathy Boyers. She says it's fun to watch as each racer gets more involved in the competition, even sometimes against family members.

"Well, they're getting a lot of fun. Sometimes the kids are coerced by their parents, their dad or their mom, or whatever, and they're not excited at first but as soon as they start winning, they get their game face on," said Boyers. "Sometimes it's brother against brother or brother against sister so sometimes they get the grudge match going too."

The derby consists of four divisions: stock, super stock, masters, and super kids, which is designed for special needs children who can have volunteer drivers.

Winners of the Moss Point divisions will travel to Akron, Ohio to compete in the All-American Soap Box Championship on July 21, 2018.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.