High School Baseball Playoffs: Area teams try to advance to second round

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

George County edged out Biloxi 5-2 in an All-Coast showdown to advance to the second round, highlighting a busy day of playoff baseball in our area. Highlights in the video above, full scores below.

Class 6A

George County 5
Biloxi 2

Pascagoula 16
Terry 2

Pearl 8
Ocean Springs 0
 

Class 5A

Long Beach 2
Wayne County 3

South Jones 9
Stone County 5


Class 4A?

Northeast Jones 0
St. Stanislaus 16

East Central 11
Northeast Lauderdale 1

West Lauderdale 9
Pass Christian 2??

Vancleave 19
Mendenhall 5

Florence 0
Poplarville 11

Vancleave will face Poplarville in round two. 


Class 1A

Taylorsville 13
St. Patrick 1
 

