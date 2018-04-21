High School Softball Playoffs: First Round wraps up - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

High School Softball Playoffs: First Round wraps up

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Seven softball teams across the Coast took care of business on Saturday, advancing to the second round of the 2018 MHSAA Playoffs. Highlights in the video above, full scores below.

Class 6A

Petal 0
Gulfport 10

Hancock 1/2
George County 2/3 (Rebels win doubleheader to advance)

St. Martin 7
Pearl 5

St. Martin will face Harrison Central in the second round.
 

Class 5A

Long Beach 5
West Jones 8

Natchez 0
Picayune 10

Picayune will face West Harrison in the second round.


Class 4A

Mendenhall 1
Poplarville 10

West Lauderdale 1/1
Vancleave 0/6 (Bulldogs win second game of doubleheader to advance)


Class 1A

Resurrection 9
Noxapater 3


