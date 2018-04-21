Vinyl records are alive and popular in South Mississippi

Saturday was National Record Store Day and people across the country poured into record stores to get their hands on their favorite pieces of vinyl.

There is something almost magical about hearing the needle scratch the surface to make you feel like you're not just listening to the music but experiencing it. There's something to love about that crackling sound and the smooth-to-the-touch feel of a shiny black record as it spins.



Jeremy Menard, the owner of Maynard’s Music in Ocean Springs agrees.

“[Vinyl is] something you can hold. It's something tangible as opposed to just pushing a button and asking Alexa or Siri to play some music for you. It's what we like to refer to as active listening and active enjoyment of the music," said Menard.



Up until the rise of streaming services, vinyl records, cassette tapes, and CDs were the only way to listen to music. Many thought that as we moved to a world of digital downloads, physical forms of music would become obsolete but that's not the case especially for millennials and Generation Z.



"I mostly prefer analog music because for each generation there are different ways of recording music," said Joshua Datuin, a music store customer. "Like this generation is mostly about beats and raps, and I appreciate that stuff but just like the owner said about nostalgia and that clicks with me more."

Brick-and-mortar music stores still appeal to Datuin. Downloading albums may be fast and convenient, but he also prefers digging through crates to find new buried treasure.



"Every week I switch it up," he said. "It's good that there's a local store like this to help me branch out even further."



"People that want you to believe that vinyl records and CDs are on their way out are the ones that stand to make money from digital downloads and streaming.," said Menard. "CDs and records and tapes are never going to go away. As long as people want music, they're going to find a way to get it."



Don’t be surprised if you feel inspired to dust off those LPs that are in your attic. According to Forbes, 52% of people aged 18 to 24 prefer to buy physical forms of music than digital ones.

