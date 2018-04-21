St. Martin million-dollar scholar puts emphasis on community outreach

She has a long list of organizations to her credit, and she’s earned 1,500 hours in community service with projects of her own creation. (Photo: WLOX)

As a student at the Mississippi School for Math and Science, Brianna Ladnier of St. Martin can now call herself a million-dollar scholar. But, she said she is proof that work beyond classroom academics is just as important as grades to get to the college of your dreams.

Ladnier has been accepted to 13 accredited colleges and has earned $1.2 million in scholarships.

“I wanted to have a diversity of options,” she said. “I had a good idea of what I was looking for, and a good idea of what was important to me, but I didn’t want to box myself in to very few options. I felt that would limit my academic goals. It would constrain me on what I could do.”

She has an excellent academic record with an ACT score of 32 and a 3.8 GPA, but she said extracurricular involvement puts people on the college radar.

“More and more now today, than ever before, I’d argue organizations are important because they make you stand out from every other 36 or every other 4.0 GPA,” she said.

She has a long list of organizations to her credit, and she’s earned 1,500 hours in community service with projects of her own creation.

“Now is the time to really figure out who you are and what you are interested in. I’m interested in anything from powerlifting to Future Business Leaders of America despite being a very STEM person.”

She said at times, the process was overwhelming, but she was driven to succeed as she is everything else she does.

“I wanted to get this involved because I was really, really passionate about picking my future,” Ladnier said. “I was really, really passionate about making sure I go down the right path, and I don’t choose the wrong stepping stone.”

In the end, the last college she applied to is the one that best met her requirements for a double major in biology and marketing while on a pre-med track: The University of South Alabama.

“Being able to find a 45-minute away university that has fit every single goal, every single requirement, every single thing that I'm looking for, I was ecstatic to be able to go and hopefully my mom doesn’t have such empty nest syndrome.”

Ladnier said she has become a go-to person for other students seeking advice on testing and application processes.

So, she will be offering tutorials on the Coast.

For more information, call Ladnier at 228-282-4658.

