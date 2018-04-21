It'll be a soggy Sunday across the coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

It'll be a soggy Sunday across the coast

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The WLOX First Alert Weather team is tracking another storm system that will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Timing

  • 7 AM - 3 PM

While scattered showers and storms are possible as early as sunrise Sunday and as late as sunset, the best chance for a few heavy downpours and a thunderstorm will be between 9 AM and 3 PM.

Where

  • Pearl River
  • Stone
  • George
  • Hancock
  • Harrison
  • Jackson

Impacts

  • Locally heavy rain
  • Lighting
  • Gusty winds with the strongest storms

The severe weather risk is very low. However, an isolated damaging wind gust or brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

How much rain

  • 0.25 - 1"  with locally higher amounts. 

Widespread heavy rain is not anticipated with this system. Some areas may only see around a quarter of an inch while others may pick up around an inch in some spots. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Eric Jeansonne
WLOX Meteorologist

