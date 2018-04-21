It'll be a soggy Sunday across the coast

The WLOX First Alert Weather team is tracking another storm system that will bring the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Timing

7 AM - 3 PM

While scattered showers and storms are possible as early as sunrise Sunday and as late as sunset, the best chance for a few heavy downpours and a thunderstorm will be between 9 AM and 3 PM.

Where

Pearl River

Stone

George

Hancock

Harrison

Jackson

Impacts

Locally heavy rain

Lighting

Gusty winds with the strongest storms

The severe weather risk is very low. However, an isolated damaging wind gust or brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

How much rain

0.25 - 1" with locally higher amounts.

Widespread heavy rain is not anticipated with this system. Some areas may only see around a quarter of an inch while others may pick up around an inch in some spots. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Eric Jeansonne

WLOX Meteorologist

