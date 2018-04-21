Mississippi Supreme Court rejects zoning for Costco store - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Mississippi Supreme Court rejects zoning for Costco store

A unanimous Mississippi Supreme Court says a suburb acted improperly in rezoning property for what would be Mississippi's first Costco store. (Photo source: WLOX) A unanimous Mississippi Supreme Court says a suburb acted improperly in rezoning property for what would be Mississippi's first Costco store. (Photo source: WLOX)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A unanimous Mississippi Supreme Court says a suburb acted improperly in rezoning property for what would be Mississippi's first Costco store.

The court on Thursday reversed a lower court ruling. It ruled that the city of Ridgeland hadn't proved that the rezoning was justified and had illegally tailored its decision to aid the developer.

The plan for the 45-acre site just north of Jackson has been subject to repeated rounds of litigation. Homeowners in nearby affluent subdivisions say they're worried about traffic and other nuisances.

It's unclear whether the city can amend its zoning ordinance is such a way to legally allow Costco Wholesale Corp. to operate. The site has already been cleared and graded.

The developer had qualified for state tax incentives to help finance the project.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly