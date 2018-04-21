Ship built at Ingalls draws huge crowd in Oregon

USS Portland is the 11th ship in the USS San Antonio-class of ships Ingalls has built for the Navy. (Photo source: Ingalls)

A transport dock ship built at Ingalls Shipbuilding drew a crowd of about 7,500 guests in Portland, Oregon Saturday morning. The guests attended the commissioning of the USS Portland.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias spoke at the ceremony saying, “ships like Portland provide the tools our sailors and marines need in both military and humanitarian operations, protecting the homeland, and in service around the globe.”

Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan delivered the ceremony’s principal address. Bonnie Amos, wife of the 35th Commandant of the Marine Corps, retired Gen. James F. Amos, serves as the ship’s sponsor and gave the order to “man our ship and bring her to life!”

“Our shipbuilders are indeed a national asset who support the defense of our nation and freedom across the globe. Our national heroes, the men and women who will sail this great ship into harm’s way, deserve nothing less than America’s best,” said Cuccias.

USS Portland is the 11th ship in the USS San Antonio-class of ships Ingalls has built for the Navy. Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) is currently under construction and LPD 29 was awarded to Ingalls earlier this year.

To watch the christening of the USS Portland, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.