Community explores Marine Education Center - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Community explores Marine Education Center

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The community day was an opportunity to bridge the gap, showing the community what this new facility has to offer. (Photo source: WLOX) The community day was an opportunity to bridge the gap, showing the community what this new facility has to offer. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Eleven-year-old Leslie Impey is a budding marine biologist.

"Cause I love dolphins, and sea lions and stuff, because they're so cute and fun to teach tricks and all that," said Leslie Impey.

She was in the perfect spot on Saturday. She came out with her family to visit the new Marine Education Center in Ocean Springs during its community day.

Education, technology, and nature fused together in this $16 million facility for USM's Gulf Coast Research Lab.

"It's really cool to learn stuff because I learn a little bit about it in school but not this detailed and all that," said Impey.

Dad Mike Impey said he's glad to see the center serve as a replacement for J.L. Scott Marine Education Center that was wiped out during Hurricane Katrina.

"The Gulf Coast Research Lab is a premier research facility, and we're proud to have it in Ocean Springs, and I think it'll be a great resource for our school kids, and it’s great to have it available

Eight-year-old Thaison is a fan of sharks, and the center is a place where he can ask questions, and maybe even answer a few, too.

"What's so unique about a dunkleosteus?" Thaison's grandfather asked.

"Instead of having teeth, it has plates, and its literally as hard as a nail, literally," Thaison answered.

The community day was an opportunity to bridge the gap, showing the community what this new facility has to offer.

"We want them to see that this is part of their community, and they can be extremely proud of it. Most of our visitors today are taxpayers in our state, and we want them to see and be proud of where their tax dollars are going," said Monty Graham, Director of USM's School of Ocean Science and Technology Director.

USM officials hope the community will take advantage of what's in their own backyard.

The center is open to the public during the week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly