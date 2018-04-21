Hundreds walk for healthy moms and babies - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hundreds walk for healthy moms and babies

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
The March of Dimes hosted its annual March for Babies walk, kicking off from Point Cadet. (Photo source: WLOX) The March of Dimes hosted its annual March for Babies walk, kicking off from Point Cadet. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Hundreds made a three-mile trek in Biloxi today to fight for the health of moms and babies.

The March of Dimes hosted its annual March for Babies walk, kicking off from Point Cadet.

Organizers say the event raises about two-thirds of the revenue for March of Dimes across the nation.

The mission is to raise awareness for the more than half a million babies born too soon.

"This is an opportunity to really get involved in something important to your state," said Dina Ray, Executive Director of market development.

"Many people don't realize that Mississippi has the highest prematurity rate in the nation. And premature birth is the number one killer of children under the age of 5. So, that's not a stat that I'm very proud of, and I don't want to see that continue."

Around $100,000 and counting has been raised so far. The organization is still actively fundraising through June 30th.

To get involved, visit the March for Babies website

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

