TRAFFIC ALERT: Hit-and-run wreck on I-10 causing traffic delays

Traffic is now clear on Interstate 10 after a hit-and-run wreck caused a vehicle to rollover near Long Beach-Gulfport city limits.

Authorities say a vehicle was hit by a car just after 10 a.m. in the eastbound lane. The vehicle that was hit was thrown into the median. At least one person was thrown from the vehicle during the rollover crash.

The interstate was briefly shut down while a medical transport helicopter landed to take the victim to the hospital. It is now back open. It is unclear how severe the victim's injuries are.

Police say witnesses described a small gray car hitting the vehicle and taking off, heading eastbound down the interstate. Witnesses told authorities the car was speeding and driving erratically. Police officers in Biloxi, D'Iberville, and Jackson County have been notified and are looking out for the vehicle.

Crash on I-10 eastbound past Menge Ave EX 24 in #HarrisonCounty. Expect delays. Map it > https://t.co/H7TROZqEog #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) April 21, 2018

We will continue to update this story as new details become available.

