Coast cities host Earth Day cleanups

Earth Day is April 22 and community events are happening across the Gulf Coast this weekend to help clean up communities and be more environmentally-friendly.

Here are some of the ways you can help out:

Gulfport will host an Earth Day Pier Walk from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Ken Combs Pier, which is at Courthouse Road and Hwy. 90. The family of late Gulfport mayor Ken Combs Sr. will host the annual event. People are asked to bring ten cans of food or cash donations, which will all be given to Feed My Sheep. A local nursery will also hand out seedlings while supplies last. Check out this video for more details:

On Sunday, Harrison County and the City of Biloxi will kick off a week of Biloxi's Great American Cleanup. The community-wide cleanup effort is happening April 22-28. Individuals and groups can select a neighborhood or area of their choice to clean-up. Trash bags and gloves will be provided and can be picked up anytime during the week or Saturday, April 28 at the Biloxi Visitors Center. To wrap up the event Saturday, April 28, the city will host an organized cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can register at Point Cadet Plaza. The project is in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup and Earth Day. To volunteer or for details, call 228-435-6339.

Don't have room for a garden where you live? That's okay! The 34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center in Gulfport has you covered! For just $25, you can rent a spring grow box from the center, which is located at 808 34th Street. The center also offers free seeds and planting instructions to help you get started! Groups, companies, and volunteers are all welcome to participate, as well. For more details on how you can sign up for a garden box, contact the center at (228) 547-3887.

