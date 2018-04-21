Cops dance across the rooftops of donut shop

Ocean Springs police officers are dancing across the rooftop of Krispy Kreme for a good cause Saturday. (Source: WLOX)

If you're riding past Krispy Kreme in Ocean Springs Saturday, look up and you'll see a group of the city's finest staring back down at you from on top of the eatery's roof.

It's the annual Cop on a Donut Shop event, a nationwide fundraiser to raise money and awareness for the Special Olympics. Customers who donate to the officers will also get a sweet treat in return from Krispy Kreme.

This event has been happening for more than 15 years and has raised over a million dollars during that time.

"It gives us a chance to actually help participate with the community," said Officer Adam Carter with OSPD. "These athletes have been training for such a long time and it's our ability to be able to give them the ability to do all the things they get to do without having to worry about where the funds come from."

Carter said throughout the day, there will be four to five officers up on the roof of Krispy Kreme, taking pictures and waving to the passers-by. The police department is also getting creative about encouraging people to donate.

"I usually have bets going on," said Carter. "If someone wants to donate a dollar, they can take a picture of me eating a donut with them. If they want to sit there and donate $5, I'll challenge (the officers) to eat three donuts apiece and see who gets done first. We just make this a fun day."

Last year, Ocean Springs police officers could be seen dancing on the rooftop as they collected donations, raising thousands to donate to the Special Olympics.

Ocean Springs Police Department will be at the Krispy Kreme on Bienville Blvd. until 4 p.m. For a list of other Krispy Kreme locations where you can find cops dancing across the rooftops, click HERE.

Today, @OceanSpringsPD will have officers on the roof of Krispy Kreme for the annual Cops on a Donut Shop event to raise money and awareness for the special olympics pic.twitter.com/P5Su5L9qKM — Dave Ryan (@DaveRyanWLOX) April 21, 2018

