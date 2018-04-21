Biloxi traffic stop leads to recovery of a stolen vehicle - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi traffic stop leads to recovery of a stolen vehicle

Joseph Dwayne Backeridge (Source: Biloxi Police Dept) Joseph Dwayne Backeridge (Source: Biloxi Police Dept)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A traffic stop in Biloxi led to the arrest of a man accused of driving a stolen vehicle out of Hancock County.

Police say they stopped Joseph Dwayne Backeridge, 41 of Long Beach, just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. While gathering information during the traffic stop, police discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Hancock County on April 19.

Backeridge was arrested and is charged with receiving stolen property. A $25,000 bond was set and he was taken to Harrison County Jail. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

