High School Baseball Playoffs: First Round Action Begins in Earnest

The Long Beach baseball team stands at attention for the National Anthem prior to their playoff game against Wayne County (WLOX Sports) The Long Beach baseball team stands at attention for the National Anthem prior to their playoff game against Wayne County (WLOX Sports)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

With three area baseball teams beginning the playoffs on Thursday, the remaining Coast squads hit the diamond for the first round of the 2018 MHSAA Playoffs. Highlights and scores in the video above.

FRIDAY SCORES:

Class 6A

Biloxi 1
George County 2

Terry 0
Pascagoula 14

Ocean Springs 1
Pearl 4

Harrison Central 7
Petal 4 

Harrison Central sweeps their first round series with Petal, they advance to the second round.


Class 5A

Wayne County 2
Long Beach 4

Stone 4
South Jones 1


Class 4A

Mendenhall 0
Vancleave 10

Northeast Lauderdale 0
East Central 6

Pass Christian 1
West Lauderdale 16

Poplarville 4
Florence 2 (Final in 8 innings)

St. Stanislaus 4
Northeast Jones 1


Class 2A

St. Patrick 2
Taylorsville 4


Class 1A

Resurrection 19
Noxapater 1

