High School Softball Playoffs: First Round Action Begins

The Hancock Lady Hawks take the field for their playoff contest against George County (WLOX Sports)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) -

Over a dozen of our area softball teams hit the diamond Friday to begin the 2018 MHSAA Playoffs. Highlights and scores in the video above. 

FRIDAY SCORES:

Class 6A

George County 1
Hancock 5

Terry 0
D'Iberville 10

Pearl 1
St. Martin 11 (Final in 5 innings)

Gulfport 7
Petal 5


Class 5A

West Jones 8
Long Beach 6


Class 4A

West Lauderdale 1
Vancleave 3

Poplarville 12
Mendenhall 1

Northeast Jones 9
Pass Christian 1


Class 1A

Noxapater 3
Resurrection 4

