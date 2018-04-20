Pascagoula teen accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Long Beach

A Pascagoula teenager is facing felony charges after six vehicles were broken into earlier this month in Long Beach.

Carlos Jerome Dukes, 19, is charged with six counts of burglary of an automobile. The charges were brought against him by Long Beach Police Department after a joint investigation with Pascagoula Police.

Authorities say Dukes and two unknown suspects broke into the vehicles on April 5. Police have recovered two firearms that were stolen during those burglaries.

Dukes was arrested Friday and taken to Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.