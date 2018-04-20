3 candidates for Cochran's US Senate seat officially qualify

According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.More >>
One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.More >>
The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
A man police believe was involved in a multi-state crime spree that started with an auto theft and ended with capital murder is still on the run. And they're warning Devarian Raheem Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
