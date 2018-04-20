WLOX takes on the Lemon Face Challenge - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WLOX takes on the Lemon Face Challenge

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
WLOX -

The Lemon Face Challenge started as a social media movement to raise awareness for DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma), an aggressive brain tumor.

Aubreigh Nicholas created the challenge to raise awareness for the disease. The SoSo Strong Warriors challenged WLOX along with other media outlets to take on the challenge.  

Three children from the Coast have battled with the disease.

Now, WLOX challenges the city of Gulfport, Mayor Billy Hewes, the city of Biloxi, Mayor FoFo Gilich, and the Biloxi Shuckers!

