Bay St. Louis Fire Department stepping up for the family of injured firefighter

A Bay St. Louis firefighter seriously injured in a motorcycle accident this week will make his way to Jackson. After several surgeries here on the Coast, Michael Guitreau will continue his treatment at the capital.

In the meantime, his fellow firefighters are working to make sure his family is taken care of while he recovers.

Bay St. Louis Fire Chief Monty Strong says missing Guitreau is hard on his department.

"He can write. So, they got him a piece of paper, and the first thing he wrote to us, he was apologizing," said Strong. "We basically told him, there's nothing to be sorry for and to just keep fighting, and we'll take it from here and hopefully when he gets better he can return to the fire service."

Strong has been following Guitreau's recovery closely following his motorcycle accident on Wednesday.

On Friday, Strong and Deputy Chief Ronald Avery made their way to Sam's Club in Gulfport with a shopping list in hand.

"We're just trying to take some of the stress and financial burden off of the family. They're dealing with a lot right now with his injuries and stuff trying to get him well, you know," Strong said. "And it's going to be a long drawn out process."

After gathering donations from the department, city offices, and residents, Strong and Avery went off to make sure the family had everything they need. Avery just wants to see that his brother and his family are taken care of.

"It's a brotherhood, and we're going to look out on him, and keep him in our prayers, and take care of them," said Avery.

Strong hopes this gift from the city will keep Guitreau family strong as Michael continues his road to recovery.

Both Strong and Avery believe Guitreau will be back to work.

"We're hoping, we're hoping that he can make a full recovery and get back to doing what he loves, and that's firefighting," Strong said.

"We're right here on his side, and we have him in our prayers," said Avery. "And when I say we, everybody at that fire department, and within that city, has got him in their thoughts and prayers, and if there's anything that he needs, we'll be here to do it."

Strong says a number of organizations including the Blind Tiger and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club are planning fundraisers for Guitreau in the coming weeks.

