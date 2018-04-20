D'Iberville man arrested for Embezzlement after police say he failed to return a rental car

Gulfport police arrested Thomas Jefferson Moore, 51, of D’Iberville for one count of Embezzlement. (Photo source: Gulfport PD)

Gulfport police arrested Thomas Jefferson Moore, 51, of D’Iberville for one count of Embezzlement.

Avis Rental Car reported an embezzlement by trust on March 1. Police say an employee told them Moore had rented a 2015 Toyota Corolla from the business on January 4 and had failed to return the vehicle at the appropriate time. Police say employees of Avis Rental Car made numerous attempts to contact Moore concerning the rental vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle was recovered in New Orleans in March. A warrant for Moore’s arrest was then obtained from the Harrison County Justice Court.

On April 18, D’Iberville police contacted Moore during an investigation regarding an accident and took him into custody one learning about his outstanding felony warrant through the city of Gulfport.

Moore was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. His bond was set at $10,000.

