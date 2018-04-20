CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vehicle catches fire in Gautier

Firefighters were able to attack the fire and keep the damage to a minimum. (Photo source: WLOX)

A vehicle sitting outside a home in Gautier burst into flames Friday just before noon. It happened on Westlane, which is right off Spanish Trail Avenue.

A person who lives in the area sent us the video below showing the fire and authorities responding to it. That person, who wished to remain unidentified, tells WLOX that two loud pops were heard and then flames could be seen shooting from the vehicle. The viewer also tells us that there was a man working with power tools near the car right before the fire started, however, it’s unclear whether that had anything to do with how the fire started.

Firefighters quickly responded to the home and were able to put out the fire. It’s unclear if anything else was damaged.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

