Human bones found in Biloxi

Workers were installing a 16-inch water line along the beachfront, north of the highway when the discovery was made. (Photo source: Facebook)

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History was notified of the find. (Photo source: Facebook)

The city of Biloxi made an unusual discovery Friday afternoon. Workers excavating the area on U.S. 90 South discovered human bones 5 feet below the ground. (Facebook)

The city of Biloxi made an unusual discovery Friday afternoon. Workers excavating the area on U.S. 90 south of the Biloxi City Cemetery discovered human bones 5 feet below the ground. Biloxi police officers and the Harrison County Coroner's Office supervised the removal. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History was notified of the find.

Reported: City workers were doing some infrastructure work near Biloxi Cemetery and dug up bones. Coroner, PD, and Mortuary Response Team here. @WLOX pic.twitter.com/cu9Q1OvztF — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) April 20, 2018

Workers were installing a 16-inch water line along the beachfront, north of the highway when the discovery was made.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.