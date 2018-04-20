Human bones found in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Human bones found in Biloxi

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
The city of Biloxi made an unusual discovery Friday afternoon. Workers excavating the area on U.S. 90 South discovered human bones 5 feet below the ground. (Facebook) The city of Biloxi made an unusual discovery Friday afternoon. Workers excavating the area on U.S. 90 South discovered human bones 5 feet below the ground. (Facebook)
The Mississippi Department of Archives and History was notified of the find. (Photo source: Facebook) The Mississippi Department of Archives and History was notified of the find. (Photo source: Facebook)
Biloxi police officers and the Harrison County Coroner's Office supervised the removal. (Photo source: Facebook) Biloxi police officers and the Harrison County Coroner's Office supervised the removal. (Photo source: Facebook)
Workers were installing a 16-inch water line along the beachfront, north of the highway when the discovery was made. (Photo source: Facebook) Workers were installing a 16-inch water line along the beachfront, north of the highway when the discovery was made. (Photo source: Facebook)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The city of Biloxi made an unusual discovery Friday afternoon. Workers excavating the area on U.S. 90 south of the Biloxi City Cemetery discovered human bones 5 feet below the ground. Biloxi police officers and the Harrison County Coroner's Office supervised the removal. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History was notified of the find. 

Workers were installing a 16-inch water line along the beachfront, north of the highway when the discovery was made. 

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly