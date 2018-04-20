Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event draws big crowds - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event draws big crowds

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Friday morning, military men and women joined others on a morning stroll to raise awareness for the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. (Photo source: WLOX) Friday morning, military men and women joined others on a morning stroll to raise awareness for the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Friday morning, military men and women joined others on a morning stroll to raise awareness for the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. They traded in sneakers and loafers for pumps and high heels to Walk A Mile in Her Shoes.


According to statistics, one sexual assault occurs every two minutes, equaling 30 new victims every hour.


"We do this every third Friday of the month of April, being that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month,” said Stephanie Piper with the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence.


“The guys never complain because they know what a serious issue sexual assault awareness is, and sometimes they might get a blister here or there, but they know they're walking a mile in her shoes and women get blisters daily,” Piper mentioned.


Piper added that more and more sexual assault victims are speaking out. 


“People are coming out and feeling comfortable to tell that they've been sexually assaulted or sexually harassed and having issues out in the world,” she added. “They feel like it's ok now to come forward because consequences are definite."


